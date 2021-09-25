Turkey to Inspect Price Hikes at Top Five Grocery Chains

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Turkish Trade Ministry officials will inspect price increases at five of the country’s biggest grocery chains, days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed the nation’s top supermarkets for a surge in food prices.

Trade Minister Mehmet Mus ordered officials to inspect the prices of goods including eggs, milk, vegetables and cleaning supplies at the five chains, state news agency Anadolu reported, citing a Trade Ministry statement.

The price increases at the five chains “disrupts entire markets,” Erdogan said this week. He also pledged that his government would bring surging prices under control and blamed “opportunists” for rampant cost increases.