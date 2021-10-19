Turkey Summons 10 Ambassadors Over Demand to Free Businessman

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Turkey summoned the ambassadors of 10 countries, including the U.S. and Germany, for demanding the release of Osman Kavala, a philanthropist and businessmen who remains jailed four years after he was charged with attempting to overthrow the government.

The rare joint call by the ambassadors late Monday underscored how the case is seen as a key test of the independence of Turkey’s judiciary and the rule of law.

Kavala stands accused of participating in a failed 2016 coup attempt against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He has denied collaborating with followers of U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Erdogan says orchestrated the putsch bid. A prominent Turkish scholar in the U.S., Henri Barkey, is being tried in absentia in the same hearings.