Turkey sees inflation easing to 9.8% by end of 2022

ISTANBUL — Turkey expects its annual inflation rate to fall to 9.8% at the end of 2022, from 16.2% at the end of this year, according to the government’s medium-term forecasts published on Sunday.

Economic growth is seen at 9% this year before dropping to 5% next year, according to the government’s so-called medium-term program, in which it sets out its outlook for the economy.

The forecasts, published in Turkey’s Official Gazette, foresee annual inflation falling further to 8.0% in 2023 and 7.6% in 2024. GDP growth is seen at 5.5% in both 2023 and 2024.