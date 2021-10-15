Turkey seals 11 bcm natural gas accord with Azerbaijan

In a written statement, Donmez also denied reports that state energy companies Turkiye Petrolleri and BOTAS will be sold off and said that Turkey was making progress in securing additional natural gas supply as winter approaches.

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey has sealed a trade accord with Azerbaijan, under which 11 billion cubic metres of gas will come via the Baku-Tiflis-Erzurum pipeline until end-2024, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Friday.

