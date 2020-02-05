Turkey: Avalanche hits rescuers in search of previous victims | Turkey News

Several rescuers have disappeared after being hit by an avalanche in eastern Turkey while they were on a mission to find two people affected by an earlier avalanche, according to a Turkish official.

Rescuers were called on Wednesday to a road near the city of Bahcesehir, surrounded by mountains, in the province of Van, after an avalanche that occurred Tuesday night and killed at least five people.

Meki Arvas, mayor of Bahcesaray, said the second avalanche killed at least eight rescue workers and left another 20 buried under snow.

Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez said 25 members of the emergency service were rescued and taken to the hospital.

There was no more information about their conditions.

The first avalanche buried a snow cleaning vehicle and a minibus, killing five people and leaving two others missing. The vehicle operator and seven passengers escaped alive.

More soon …