Tunisia cuts 2021 growth forecast to 2.6%, fiscal deficit to reach 8.3%

TUNIS — Tunisia has cut its GDP growth expectation for 2021 to 2.6%, down from a previous forecast of 4%, according a document seen by Reuters.

Tunisia faces its the worst economic crisis after its economy contracted 8.8% last year and the fiscal deficit reached a record 11.4%.

The fiscal deficit in the latest forecast will reach 8.3% in 2021, up from 6.6% expected earlier, the document showed.

Tunisia this month resumed talks with the International Monetary Fund on a loan package predicated on Tunis imposing painful and unpopular steps aimed at liberalizing the economy.

Talks with the IMF on a package were halted on July 25 when President Kais Saied, faced with protracted government paralysis, dismissed the cabinet, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Ahmad Elhamy; editing by David Evans and Giles Elgood)