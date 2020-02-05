Tune in E! for all New York Fashion Week 2020: Get the scoop

It's time to get excited, fashion fans!
#FashionWeekatE has arrived once again and E! is dedicated to providing fans with cross-platform coverage (live, online and on mobile and social devices). This means that E! It is once again establishing the headquarters at Spring Studios, the official home of New York Fashion Week, in order to give viewers an exclusive and internal look at one of the biggest fashion events of the year.
To start, E! The news coverage will feature exclusive accessories, backstage interviews and tours of collections with notable names such as Lisa Rinna, Delilah Y Amelia Hamlin, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Serena Williams, Billy porter Y Brandon Maxwell. Fortunately, fans will be able to consume this content in ME! News at 7 am. and the Morning pop at 11 a.m.
All week, E! Follow the style icons you love while experiencing NYFW firsthand. In anticipation of the launch of Disney Mulan in theaters on March 27, we will meet Mulan, Yifei Liu, while experiencing NYFW for the first time, recounting his designer appearance and backstage getaways. BMW of North America partners with fashion designer Jason Wu To create a bold and unconventional Oscar, look for the E! Zanna Roberts Rassi debut on the red carpet. Your collection will be on display during NYFW, with E! taking viewers behind the scenes for a special look at their impressive designs.
As official partner of Spring Studios of NYFW and sponsor of E! The summary Y Morning pop, TRESemmé is working so that style enthusiasts around the world can do it themselves during one of the most anticipated events in the fashion industry. And thanks to Night pop Sponsor of San Diego Tourism, fashionistas can tune in to catch up with the best NYFW looks and even with the best trends in this year's styles.
Maarten de Boer / E! Entertainment
Be sure to tune in to Twitter (@electronic news) for live broadcasts on Thursday, February 6 at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3: 00 p.m. PT in Christian SirianoCatwalk show, Friday, February 7 at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3: 00 p.m. PT for a segment with Tan France, Tuesday, February 11 at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6: 00 p.m. ET in Christian Cowanparade and Wednesday, February 12 at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3: 00 p.m. PT to take a look at David DobrikThe first week of fashion.
In addition to this content, E! will bring fans an extensive video, digital-looking books and a 24-hour editorial about the most celebrity-inspired style and beauty on eonline.com. You can follow all this and more by following us on Instagram (@stylecollective) and on Twitter (@electronic news #FashionWeekAtE).
It seems we really want to wait for this New York Fashion Week. What do you expect most?
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Thursday, February 6 at 10:30 p.m.
Watch Morning pop Monday through Friday at 11 a.m.
Tune in Night pop From Monday to Thursday at 10:30 p.m.!
