Tumbling Lumber Prices Force Canadian Mill to Curb Production

Article content (Bloomberg) — At least one mill in Western Canada has been forced to curtail production because of plunging lumber prices and soaring log costs. Conifex Timber Inc. said it will temporarily slow production at its sawmill in Mackenzie, British Columbia, due to an “unprecedented collapse in lumber prices.” It will curtail production for two weeks starting Aug. 23. North American lumber companies may have added too much production, too quickly, as demand cools and prices for the construction material plunge. After more than quadrupling in 12 months to record highs, lumber has sank about 70% since May. The crunch is particularly acute in Western Canada because of higher costs.