Tullow Pushes Ahead With Plan to Sell Oil Assets in Kenya, Latam

Article content (Bloomberg) — Tullow Oil Plc is pushing ahead with plans to sell stakes in energy deposits in East Africa and Latin America. “We have pretty significant positions in emerging basins in Guyana and Argentina and we’re looking at farm-down opportunities there,” Chief Executive Officer Rahul Dhir said in an interview in Dubai, where he attended a conference. In Kenya, Tullow and its partners, including TotalEnergies SE, are considering selling more than 10% of their project in the country.

Article content “We’re willing to dilute ourselves materially,” he said. “Material isn’t 5% or 10%. It’s more than that. But we’re pretty open to what exactly that percentage is. We’re looking for someone who will add value to the group, someone with an understanding of the region.” The $3.4 billion project in north-east Kenya will include a pipeline to the coast for exports and an estimated output of 120,000 barrels a day. The fields are expected to produce 585 million barrels over their lifetimes. Hedging Loss London-based Tullow is recovering after the coronavirus pandemic hammered its business last year and its shares dropped 54%. Its stock is up almost 60% in 2021 thanks largely to crude’s rebound to more than $80 a barrel.