TUI to raise 1.1 billion euros in capital increase after strong summer By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Travel company TUI Group said it would raise 1.1 billion euros ($1.27 billion) in a fully-underwritten capital increase to help pay down its pandemic debt, as it reported strong holiday bookings in late summer.
TUI said on Wednesday that its largest shareholder, the Mordashov family, planned to undertake all subscription rights linked to its 32% holding in the group.
($1 = 0.8636 euros)
