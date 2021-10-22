TTSH is this Week’s Featured Stock  By StockNews

© Reuters. TTSH is this Week’s Featured Stock



The Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:) is a leading specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles. The company has staged an impressive earnings turnaround. Read more to find out why the stock is a good buy into year-end.The Tile Shop Holdings (TTSH) is a leading specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting, and maintenance materials. It currently operates 143 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

TTSH’s business staged an impressive turnaround during the pandemic. While many industries struggled, one sector that boomed was people spending money on upgrading their homes. Additionally, the housing sector was strong as the pandemic led many people to move out of urban areas and into rural and suburban areas. All of these factors led to a boom for TTSH.

Its stock price climbed from under $1 to nearly $10. Quarterly revenues went from $68 million to $98 million, margins improved, and the company also experienced an earnings turnaround. Despite these improving fundamentals, TTSH’s stock price has essentially been flat over the last 8 months and is down by 15% over the last four months due to concerns about a housing slowdown and the overall economy weakening.

Continue reading on StockNews