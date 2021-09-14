TSX’s 30 best performing stocks

Pandemic pushed investors into gold, commodities used in renovations and all things online Photo by Pawel Dwulit / Bloomberg News

Article content Miners and tech companies led the 30 best performing stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange over the past three years as the pandemic pushed investors into gold, commodities used in renovations and all things online.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Aura Minerals Inc., a Latin America-focused gold and copper miner valued at $1.04 billion, led the list after its dividend-adjusted share price rocketed 1,125 per cent since 2018, index owner TMX Group reported today in its third annual ranking. Aura is one of 14 mining industry companies in the TSX30 feeding on a commodities boom in part fuelled by supply constraints and inflation in rebounding economies.

Article content Five others of the top 30 performers were in technology. Tech firms, such as Ottawa-based Shopify Inc. in second place, and fintech outfit goeasy.com in seventh, gained from the pandemic’s global shift to online living, learning and shopping. “Despite challenging times, the 2021 TSX30 and many more of our listed companies across all sectors have continued to lead the way,” Loui Anastasopoulos, president and head of marketing for TMX Group, said in a statement. “Public companies on our world-class exchanges play a critical role in creating jobs and driving economic activity.”

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Stocks in closely-held Aura — executives own a controlling amount — jumped to an all-time high of $17.58 on Sept. 18, 2020 from $4.43 on June 5 that year after it announced plans to list in Brazil. The stock closed at $14.30 yesterday. The Virgin Islands-based company benefited from new investors in its chief mining area of Brazil as production and earnings have soared, while other investors pocketed gold as a safe haven during the pandemic. The rapid ascent for Shopify, a multinational e-commerce platform provider valued at $233 billion, can be dated to the first lockdowns last year. Its price more than tripled to $1,866.68 yesterday from $504.52 on April 3, 2020. Goeasy.com followed a similar path to $209.35 yesterday from $30.05.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Filling out the top five are Trisura Group Ltd., Ballard Power Systems Inc. and Capstone Mining Corp. Champion Iron Ltd. is sixth, followed by Orla Mining Ltd., Slivercrest Metals Inc. and Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Shopify, Ballard, Wesdome and Cargojet Inc. have made the list all three years. That so many spaces on the list have been up for grabs each year suggests that many of the meteoric gains the ranking captures may have been short-lived. The TSX30 companies produced on average shareholder adjusted returns of more than 300 per cent over the last three years, in spite of the economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the past 18 months,TMX Group said. ‘A dip you want to buy’: RBC boosts 2021 S&P forecast, but warns of major pullback What correction? TSX & S&P 500 set to climb higher, says BMO’s Brian Belski David Rosenberg: How Canada’s election could affect stocks, bonds and the loonie

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Some companies on the list had debuted in public offerings with surging prices, then suffered setbacks before improving in recent years. These include Real Matters Inc, a tech provider for mortgage and insurance brokers, sustainable chemical company Ecosythetix Inc. and hydrogen fuel cell producer Ballard Power Systems Inc. They are ranked 16th, 14th and fourth, respectively. Ballard, based in Burnaby, British Columbia, surged 495 per cent over three years as demand increased for more efficient electric vehicles. Hydrogen fuel cells make electricity. The stock nearly hit $50 in February after a deal to power a demonstration train in Scotland. This month an agreement with Munich-based Quantron AG to develop electric trucks had less of an impact. Ballard closed at $19.65 yesterday.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Standing out from the miners is insurance company Trisura, which benefited from a 71 per cent increase in net income over the past five years compared with an industry average of 13 per cent. Its stock jumped 523 per cent during the past three years, closing yesterday at $43.28. It joined the S&P/TSX Composite Index in June and has raised capital to expand in the United States. More than half of the companies on the TSX30 list aren’t even on the S&P TSX Composite Index, showing the burgeoning performance of smaller companies. Eleven of the 30 used to be on the TSX Venture Exchange for startups. Goodfood Market Corp., an online meal-kit and grocery delivery business, ranked 19th on the TSX30. Third-quarter revenue reported in July jumped by 24 per cent from a year earlier in the pandemic as more people ate in, but couldn’t figure out what to cook.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content However, the Montreal-based company, a graduate of the TSX Venture Exchange, still posted a $2 million loss as hiring and technology improvements continued in its expansion. Shares increased to about $10 from less than $3 during the last three years. TFI International, a Montreal-based trucking company, has boomed from the pandemic’s delivery-saturated milieu and after doubling revenue from the acquisition of United Parcel Service’s freight business. Second quarter profit soared fivefold this year. Stock was less than $30 in March last year; now it’s $142. Here’s the full list: The 2021 TSX30 ranking Name Ticker 3-Year Performance

1. Aura Minerals Inc. ORA 1125%

2. Shopify Inc. SHOP 846%

3. Trisura Group Ltd. TSU 523%

4. Ballard Power Systems Inc. BLDP 495%

5. Capstone Mining Corp. CS 433%

6. Champion Iron Limited CIA 365%

7. goeasy Ltd. GSY 327%

8. Orla Mining Ltd. OLA 313%

9. SilverCrest Metals Inc. SIL 286%

10. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. WDO 283%

11. Marathon Gold Corporation MOZ 258%

12. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. AYA 253%

13. Victoria Gold Corp. VGCX 251%

14. EcoSynthetix Inc. ECO 243%

15. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. IVN 231%

16. Real Matters Inc. REAL 214%

17. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. GDI 212%

18. AutoCanada Inc. ACQ 212%

19. Goodfood Market Corp. FOOD 206%

20. TFI International Inc. TFII 198%

21. Copper Mountain Mining Corporation CMMC 194%

22. NioCorp Developments Ltd. NB 188%

23. Cargojet Inc. CJT 187%

24. Absolute Software Corporation ABST 183%

25. TECSYS Inc. TCS 181%

26. ECN Capital Corp. ECN 178%

27. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. CDAY 171%

28. Pollard Banknote Limited PBL 166%

29. Ero Copper Corp. ERO 165%

30. Lithium Americas Corp. LAC 162%

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.