TSX set to snap four-week winning streak as oil tumbles

Article content A slide in Canada’s main stock index halted on Friday but it was still on course to snap a four-week winning streak, pulled down by energy stocks as oil prices tumbled on fears of slowing global growth and rising COVID-19 cases. By 10:07 a.m. ET (1407 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.15%, while the energy index slid 0.7% after declining nearly 7% this week. Concerns that economic growth in China and the United States was beginning to slow have hammered equities and commodities prices this week and knocked the trade-reliant Canadian stock index off record highs.