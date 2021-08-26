Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Canada’s main stock index took a breather on Thursday after hitting a new closing highs in the previous session, as banking stocks fell amid worries about the impact of a new corporate tax hike proposed by the ruling Liberal Party. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 83.17 points, or 0.4%, to 20,504.15 points, after ending at a new closing high on Wednesday. Despite top Canadian lenders reporting stronger-than-expected earnings this week, bank stocks fell as the market digested the impact of the new tax proposal. On Wednesday, the Liberals said they would hike the rate to 18% from 15% on all earnings over C$1 billion ($793 million) and impose a special dividend to be paid by them.