Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Monday as technology stocks tracked a slide in the U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq, with over 1% jump in energy shares limiting further losses.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 29.06 points, or 0.14%, at 20,121.81. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)