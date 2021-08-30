TSX pulls back from record high as financials slip

Article content

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Monday as a drop in U.S. Treasury yields weighed on the shares of financial services companies, but the index stayed in reach of a record high.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 49.67 points, or 0.2%, at 20,594.97.

The dip in U.S. Treasury yields is “having an effect on the financials,” said Norman Levine, managing director, Portfolio Management Corporation.

U.S. Treasury yields fell ahead of the release later this week of the August employment report, with investors weighing the impact it could have on the timing of the Federal Reserve’s tapering announcement.