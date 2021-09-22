TSX notches biggest gain in two months as China jitters ebb

Article content

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index on Wednesday climbed by the most in two months as higher oil prices and reduced market concerns around property developer China Evergrande offset a hawkish signal from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 157.20 points, or 0.8%, at 20,401.49, its biggest gain since July 21.

A cash injection from the People’s Bank of China helped boost investor sentiment after worries about the potential collapse of China Evergrande weighed on global financial markets in recent days.