TSX hits record high with gains in health care, commodity stocks

Article content Canada’s main stock index hit a record high on Monday, aided by gains in health care and commodity-linked stocks, with sentiment getting a boost from the passage of a $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill. At 9:41 a.m. ET (14:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 108.51 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 21,564.33 led by gains in healthcare stocks . The health care stocks rose 1.8 per cent in early trading on the back of a nearly 16 per cent jump in pot producer Cronos Group Inc. The stock was the biggest percentage gainer on the index.

Article content The energy sector gained 1.5 per cent, extending its winning streak for a third session. Oil prices jumped as positive signs for global economic growth supported the outlook for energy demand. Meanwhile, global sentiment was boosted by the congressional passage of the U.S. infrastructure bill. “Infrastructure spending increases demand for materials and at the end of the day, it’s still beneficial for Canada regardless of where the money actually gets spent, because in time that could push up commodity prices and production,” said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. The financials sector, which account for about 30 per cent of the Toronto market’s value, gained 0.6 per cent.

Article content “Financials have also been continuing to attract the interest off last week’s news that banks can start paying resuming reading dividends,” Cieszynski added. The Canadian equity index scaled record highs last week, shaking off an initial dip, as higher commodity prices and upbeat corporate earnings bolstered appetite for risky assets. The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.0 per cent as gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,824.2 an ounce. Highlights The TSX posted 25 new 52-week highs and no new lows. Across all Canadian issues there were 141 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 45.19 million shares. © Thomson Reuters 2021

