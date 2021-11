Article content

Canada’s main stock index surged to a record high at open on Thursday, as miners rose on the back of stronger gold prices.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 118.79 points, or 0.6%, at 21,602.12. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Arpan Varghese)