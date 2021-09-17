TSX hits 3-week low on lower oil prices, election jitters

Article content Canada’s main stock index hit a three-week low on Friday, weighed by energy and mining stocks, as investors were cautious ahead of next week’s federal election. All eyes are on the outcome of next week’s election called by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, seeking a parliamentary majority after two years of a minority government. “It looks like the market is assuming that one of the two middle-of-the-road parties is going to win a minority, which limits their ability to do things because they still have to work with the other party,” said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

Article content “So unless we have a significant deviation from that, the overall impact on the index is likely to be fairly limited.” The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index dropped 0.36% to 20,528.24 by 9:45 a.m. ET, and was set to post its second consecutive week of losses. “For Canada to see some weakness in September is not unusual, given seasonal factors in global equity market trends right now,” Cieszynski added. Persisting fears of slowdown in economic recovery amid rising global COVID-19 cases has dented investors’ appetite for global equities in September after seven straight months of gains. Among equities, the energy sector dropped 1.5% as crude prices fell, while the materials sector fell 1.1% after posting its worst session in two months on Thursday.