TSX falls at open as energy stocks lead declines

Canada’s main stock index fell at the open on Thursday, with declines led by energy stocks as oil prices fell on worries about the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus.

* At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 21.91 points, or 0.11%, at 20,565.41. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)