TSX closes just shy of record as mining stocks ride gold wave

Canada’s main stock index closed just shy of this week’s record high on Thursday, led by mining shares that received a boost from stronger gold prices as investors sought refuge from surging inflation. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 120.05 points, or 0.56%, at 21,581.98

The benchmark hit an all-time high of 21,594.52 on Tuesday.

The materials index, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.6%

Spot gold climbed 0.7% to the highest level since June, as investors sought cover after U.S. data on Wednesday showed inflation hit a 31-year high in October.