TSX climbs to record high as investors eye ‘Santa Claus’ rally

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday to a record high as oil prices climbed and investors cheered the move into a seasonally strong period for the market

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 108.16 points, or 0.5%, at 20,928.10, eclipsing the record closing high it notched on Sept. 3.

For the week, it was up 2.5%, its biggest weekly advance since March.

“We are now entering the period that is very positive for equities and are probably going to see a Santa Clause rally between now and year end,” said Irwin Michael, portfolio manager at ABC Funds, referring to the seasonal move that sometimes happens in stocks.