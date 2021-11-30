TSRFashion: PETA Launches ‘Urban Outraged’ Online Shop Featuring Fictional Clothing Made Of “Human Leather”

As the seasons start to change and retailers roll out their finest pieces of outerwear, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is taking shots at brands that sell clothing made of genuine leather and animal fur.

More specially, PETA recently launched a satirical online store called ‘Urban Outraged’, which reportedly features items made from “human parts” The purpose of the shop is to criticize retailers like Urban Outfitters for supporting animal cruelty.

A press release from PETA says the shop’s clothing and accessories are “made of the finest leather–that on second look, reveal human faces on the jackets, human teeth on the shoes, and human blood oozing from the bags.”

PETA’s executive Vice President Tracy Reiman gave an exclusive statement to The NY Post, comparing animal cruelty to that of humans.

“A cow’s skin belongs to her, and she feels fear and pain in a slaughterhouse every bit as much as you or I would,” Reiman said. “PETA’s Urban Outraged challenges shoppers to see the individual behind every bit of animal skin on store racks and shelves.”

While PETA notes the site pictures fictional items that are not actually for sale, the site also includes fictional reviews of each product. There’s also an “Afterlife Collection,” which offers customers the service to have a deceased loved one’s skin turned into clothing items.

