TSMC to raise prices of chips – WSJ

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co , the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer, is raising prices by as much as 20%, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company plans to increase the prices of its most advanced chips by about 10%, while less advanced chips used by customers like auto makers will cost about 20% more, according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/3zjYYEp)

The higher prices will generally take effect late this year or next year, the Journal reported, a move that is expected to result in consumers paying more for electronics.