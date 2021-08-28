TSA Shares A Video Of A Block Of Raw Chicken Seen On Baggage Carousel

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

For those who didn’t know, Transportation Security Administration has an official Instagram account with almost a million followers. You’d think their page would be full of heavy-text photos explaining airport rules or general announcements. Yet, one look proves their social media person, no doubt, understands their assignment! The TSA page recently shared a video of raw chicken taking a spin on a baggage carousel and the puns just kept on coming.

“There is a personal fowl on the carousel,” TSA wrote in the caption. “Can chickens fly? Well… assuredly no poultry is flying like this. We hear at one time these wings and thighs were cooped up in a cooler. Somewhere between baggage and the carousel they became free range.”

The video clip times out at under 10 seconds, but speaks for itself. A collection of raw chicken pieces is plopped right on the baggage carousel belt in between two luggage pieces you’d actually expect to see at baggage claim—suitcases.

An unknown number of chicken leg quarters, in all its naked glory, was seemingly packed close together. Like TSA said, somewhere along its journey from check-in to baggage claim, the chicken lost its container, but didn’t lose its block-like shape. TSA made sure to include some packing tips in their punny caption for the next person who needs to travel with a few pounds of raw meat.

“Don’t wing your travel packing,” TSA wrote. “In order to keep from ruffling any feathers meat should be properly packaged. Ice or dry ice is permitted to keep the flock chilled.”

By now, you’re probably wondering how this unsanitary package made it on the carousel. The video doesn’t show any packing materials near the poultry bundle. Therefore, we have no idea if an employee might’ve seen this and said “welp, not today.”

And unfortunately, TSA didn’t give much besides tagging Seattle, Washington as the location in the post. However, they made sure to reassure travelers that, if needed, they’re always available to help avoid incidents like these.

“If you are pecking around the internet for travel tidbits, nest time reach out to our hens and roosters at #AskTSA,” TSA wrote. “They’ll take your raw travel questions and cook out an egg-cellent answer.”

