TSA Increases Fines For Individuals Who Refuse To Follow Face Mask Mandate

Whew! The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) ain’t playing with some of y’all travelers who think it’s okay to travel without following the mask mandate put in place by the CDC. As people continue to go outside and take trips, not wearing a mask increases the risk of spreading COVID-19, and TSA isn’t here for it. The administration has decided to combat the issue and announced an increased fine amount for travelers not following the mandate.

According to The Washington Post, this updated fine is due to over 4,000 reports of face mask-related incidents since the requirement was enforced earlier this year. Starting today, any traveler who refuses to wear a mask inside the airport will face possible fines ranging from $500 to $1,000. Those caught violating the federal mandate for a second time face higher penalties from $1,000 to $3,000. These individuals fined will be allowed to present their case to a TSA official or request a hearing before an administrative law judge makes a final decision.

In addition, fines amounts vary and are based on circumstances surrounding the incident. TSA Administrator, David Pekoske, released a statement following the news. “We appreciate the majority of travelers each day who voluntarily follow the requirement, but find this action necessary to maximize the protections for those who use and work within the transportation system and to contain COVID-19,” said David.

If you recall, President Joe Biden recently spoke about the increased fines this week during a press conference. He explained that this step would stop the spread of the more contagious Delta variant. The U.S. isn’t the only place where fine amounts can carry a high price tag. Currently, travelers violating the mandate face a $5,000 (U.S. $3,950) fine in Canada.

Roommates, leave a comment and let us know what yall think of the new fine amounts.

