Truss Beverage Co. Expands into Partnerships with First Collaborative Brand, Bedfellow Liquid Arts

Bringing the new and unexpected to the category, Truss launches Bedfellows with two carefully crafted cannabis beverages in partnership with Two Roots Beverage Co.

Article content Toronto, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pairing the best liquids from North America with the best in cannabis, Truss Beverage Co. announced the launch of its new brand, Bedfellows Liquid Arts. As the first collaborative brand in the Truss portfolio, Bedfellows Liquid Arts was born through a partnership with Two Roots Beverage Co. The Bedfellows launch brings consumers of legal age, carefully crafted cannabis beverages and takes a uniquely collaborative approach to drive innovation, by finding the best products across North America to bring to Canadians. The two new Bedfellows products offer new flavours and unique liquid styles to the cannabis-infused beverage (CIB) category.

Article content “ When creating the Bedfellows brand, we were inspired by the notion of two unlikely partners coming together to bring something entirely new and unexpected to the CIB-category ,” said Lori Hatcher, Head of Marketing at Truss Beverage Co. “ As experts in creating the best crafted cannabis beverages, we’re thrilled to partner with Two Roots to launch our first collaborative cannabis brand, which we know consumers have appetite for. ” The latest innovation from Truss, Bedfellows is a direct result of community listening, as consumers of legal age continue to look for non-alcoholic options with fuller flavours and higher potencies for their social occasions. This input has led to the collaborative development of two unique cannabis beverages, Bedfellows Indie Pals™ and Bedfellows Haus Mates™, both of which were made for avid cannabis users.

Article content “ Now more than ever, consumers are looking for adult beverage alternatives to socialize and relax, ” said Maikel van de Mortel, Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer at Two Roots Beverage Co. “ Like Truss, we are dedicated in our pursuit to deliver a premium beverage experience, which has resulted in the winning of many prestigious national and international awards. We’re excited to be part of Truss’ journey to bring their first collaborative, crafted cannabis beverage to Canada. ” Bedfellows Haus Mates™ and Bedfellows Indie Pals™ will be available at authorized local cannabis stores and authorized online retailers this month across Canada, with availability differing per province. To learn more, visit www.TrussBeverages.com .

Article content # # # About Truss Beverage Co. Truss Beverage Co. is a joint venture between MolsonCoors Canada and HEXO Corp., a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada; formed to lead innovation in the development of non-alcoholic, cannabis-beverages for the Canadian market. The Truss portfolio has a wide range of products for Canadian consumers of legal age, providing a variety of taste experiences for multiple beverage occasions. The Truss portfolio of brands include XMG, Little Victory, Mollo, House of Terpenes, Veryvell and Bedfellows Liquid Arts. Truss Beverage Co. will continue to deliver on its promise to be the cannabis beverage specialist through extraordinary products and marketing that reinforces its commitment to responsible adult use.

Article content About Two Roots Beverage Co. Two Roots Beverage Co. Inc. is an internationally operating company with a wide portfolio of brands and beer styles, including Rochester Mills and Two Roots Brewing Co., winner of numerous national and international awards, including double Gold and Bronze at the Great American Beer Festival®. Two Roots Beverage Co. is based in San Diego and operates breweries in San Diego, CA, and Auburn Hills, MI. For more information, please visit www.tworootsbeverageco.com Attachments Kate Nishida Agnostic (647) 542-1465 KNishida@thinkagnostic.com

