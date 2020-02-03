Trump's trial closes arguments aimed at voters, history | USA news

%MINIFYHTMLa1f4163b50e9b3935dc22ac7edde24a711% %MINIFYHTMLa1f4163b50e9b3935dc22ac7edde24a712%

Monday's final arguments in the political trial of President Donald Trump were more directed to history than to influence the outcome, a last chance to influence public opinion and set the record before his expected acquittal in the Senate led by the Republicans

The Democratic prosecutors of the House turned to the Founding Fathers and common sense to urge senators, and Americans, to see that Trump's actions are not isolated, but a pattern of behavior that, if left unchecked, will allow him "cheat,quot; in the 2020 elections.

Plus:

Democratic representative Adam Schiff, who is separating as the chief manager, implored the few Republican senators who have recognized Trump's irregularities in the Ukraine affair to avoid a "runaway presidency,quot; and stand up to say "enough."

"For a man like Donald J Trump, they gave you a remedy and your intention was to use it. They made you an oath and your intention was to observe it," Schiff said. "We have shown that Donald Trump is guilty. Now, do fair justice and condemn him."

The president’s defense responded that Democrats have been out to accuse Trump since the beginning of his presidency, nothing less than an effort to undo the 2016 elections and try to shape the next one, as the primary vote begins on Monday in Iowa

"Let the voters choose," said White House lawyer Pat Cipollone.

He called for the end of the "era of accusation,quot; partisan.

In this image of the video, White House lawyer Pat Cipollone speaks during the final arguments in the political trial against President Donald Trump (Senate Photo TV / AP)

All that remains, while the Senate prepares to acquit Trump on charges that he abused power and obstructed Congress, is for Americans to decide now and in the November elections, since the third presidential political trial trial in the History of the nation comes to an end.

Offense attributable?

Most senators acknowledge that Democratic House managers have essentially proven their case. Trump was indicted in December on two charges: that he abused his power like no other president in history when he pressured Ukraine to investigate rival Democrats, and then obstructed Congress by instructing attendees to challenge the House's subpoenas.

But the key Republicans have decided that the president's actions towards Ukraine do not rise to the level of impeccable offenses that justify the dramatic political turmoil of the sentence and the dismissal of office. His acquittal on Wednesday's vote is almost assured.

Republican senators Lamar Alexander, Marco Rubio and Rob Portman are among those who recognized the inappropriateness of Trump's actions, but said they would not vote to hear more testimony or to condemn.

"What message does that send?" asked Representative Hakeem Jeffries, a prosecutor of the House. He warned the senators that for Trump, the "past is prologue." He urged the Senate to realize that his lack of conviction "will allow the president's misconduct to continue."

President of the United States, Donald Trump, meets with supporters in Des Moines, Iowa (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

Senate procedures are set against broad political support, as voters in Iowa on Monday are electing presidential Democratic primary candidates and Trump is ready to deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday on his return from victory to The congress.

It is not clear if any of the Republican senators or Democrats who have sworn to do "impartial justice,quot; will break the lines of the party. A centrist Democrat, Senator Joe Manchin, said he was weighing the vote ahead. He suggested that censorship may be a bipartisan alternative.

The House Democrats revealed a striking case centered on Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who runs an alternative foreign policy that sparked the alarm at the highest levels. As part of the "scheme," Trump withheld $ 391 million in US aid from Ukraine, a fragile ally fighting Russia, for his personal political benefit, they argued. The money was finally released after Congress intervened.

While the president of the court, John Roberts, presided, the House of Representatives managers opened a statement by Representative Jason Crow, a freshman and former Army Ranger: "We cannot and should not leave our common sense at the door,quot; .

One by one, the Democrats turned to their life experiences to remind senators and Americans of the simple difference between right and wrong in the case against Trump.

Representative Val Demings, a former police chief, argued that the president is not behaving like someone innocent. He warned that if the senators do not condemn, Trump will try to "cheat,quot; again before the 2020 elections.

"They will send a terrible message to the nation that one can get away with abusing power, cheating and spreading false narratives," he told them.

Before Trump's celebrity defense presented his final argument, the president himself already recorded his views on Twitter, where he denounced the whole thing, as he often does, as a "hoax."

Kenneth Starr, the former prosecutor whose investigation led to the dismissal of former President Bill Clinton, complained about the insufficiency of the "fast track,quot; case of the House of Representatives prosecutors.

Trump's lawyer, Jay Sekulow, showed political clips of Democrats calling for the impeachment, arguing that this was the "first fully partisan presidential impeachment in the history of our nation, and should be the last."

There was no key Trump lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, who was forced to back off a radical defense of presidential power in the arguments last week.

Decisive moment

Trump wanted the acquittal secured before arriving at the Capitol for the State of the Union speech on Tuesday, but that will not happen.

Senators who brought the power of their votes to history books wanted additional time to present their own arguments, in public speeches from the floor of the Senate. Those started on Monday afternoon and are expected to continue until Wednesday's vote.

The trial took place for almost two weeks and reached a decisive moment last Friday when senators voted against calling witnesses and documents. The key Republicans said they had heard enough. It becomes the first political trial in the history of more than 200 years of the nation without witnesses.

Even the new revelations of John Bolton, the former National Security Advisor of the White House, whose next book reveals his first-hand account that Trump ordered the investigations, did not impress senators on the need for further testimony.

Bolton said it would appear if he received a subpoena, but Republican senators said the House should have issued the subpoena and that the Senate did not want to prolong the proceedings.

Prosecutors relied on a 28,000-page report compiled during three months of proceedings in the House controlled by Democrats, including public and private testimony of 17 witnesses, including current and former ambassadors and national security officials with close proximity to Ukrainian business.

The case stems from Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine which, according to him, was "perfect." A government complainant alarmed by the call filed a complaint that prompted the investigation.