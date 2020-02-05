Trump renews his promise to bring back US troops from Afghanistan | Trump News

%MINIFYHTML89797ef18d13c8a1973920e9509ebd9611% %MINIFYHTML89797ef18d13c8a1973920e9509ebd9612%

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, renewed his promise to bring back US troops from Afghanistan while his administration aims to end the longest war in the United States.

"We are working to finally end the longest war in the United States and bring our troops back home," Trump said. on Tuesday During his speech on the state of the Union before the United States Congress he referred to some foreign policy points.

"I do not seek to kill hundreds of thousands of people in Afghanistan, many of them totally innocent," Trump said in the joint session of Congress.

"Nor is it our function to serve other nations as a law enforcement agency. These are war fighters, the best in the world, and they want to fight to win or not to fight at all," he said.

The president of the United States offered his blessing for continuing negotiations with the Taliban armed group, which has been fighting against NATO troops led by the United States and Afghan forces since 2001, when the Afghan group was removed from power.

The talks between the two sides have failed to make progress in recent weeks, with Washington insisting on reducing violence as a condition for reaching an agreement.

The Taliban accuse the United States of delaying the talks

On Tuesday, the Taliban accused the United States of hampering the peace negotiations after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said "demonstrable evidence,quot; of a reduction in violence was necessary, Reuters News Agency reported. .

"Mr. Pompeo should not blame it. Our position is a principle and united, and our policy is not unstable as the opposite side," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement about the WhatsApp messaging service.

Trump has long questioned the wisdom of keeping troops abroad and has described the war in Afghanistan started after the attacks of September 11, 2001 as a leak of blood and treasures.

But last year he said abruptly that he had canceled a summit not previously announced at the presidential retreat of Camp David with the Taliban due to an attack that killed an American soldier.

He later allowed veteran US negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad to resume talks, which had taken place for months in Qatar.

Under a draft agreement, the United States will withdraw troops and the Taliban will commit to not allowing armed groups to use Afghanistan as a base, as well as to engage in talks with the West-backed government in Kabul.

Little about foreign policy

The Taliban have more recently proposed a limited reduction in violence, a reduction in position after previously refusing to stop attacks that it considers leverage.

Trump's speech focused little on foreign policy, not to mention North Korea, a year after Trump used the State of the Union to announce his second summit with the leader of the state with nuclear weapons, Kim Jong Un.

The US leader only briefly mentioned his plan for the Middle East, which he announced last week with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after more than a year late.

In Iran, Trump highlighted his pressure campaign against Tehran and boasted of the controversial attack he ordered last month that killed Iran's chief general, Qassem Soleimani.

"Due to our powerful sanctions, the Iranian economy is very bad," Trump said.

"We can help them to be very good in a short period of time, but they may be too proud or too dumb to ask for that help."

Trump in 2018 withdrew from an internationally backed nuclear agreement negotiated under his predecessor, Barack Obama, and imposed radical sanctions aimed at reducing Iran's regional influence.