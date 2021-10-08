Trump Organization hid payments from foreign governments, U.S. House panel alleges By Reuters

By Jan Wolfe
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s businesses tried to hide millions of dollars in payments from foreign governments that flowed through his hotel in downtown Washington D.C., a U.S. congressional committee said on Friday.
The House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform said hotel records raise “troubling” questions about the Trump International Hotel, which is in a historic building the Trump Organization leases from the federal government.
