Trump gives up the state of the Union on the eve of the final political judgment vote | USA news

Addressing the nation in extraordinary times, President Donald Trump declared that the United States is "stronger than ever,quot; on Tuesday night when he delivered his speech on the State of the Union on the eve of his probable acquittal and after the chaotic first Voting of the race to replace it.

The first president to run for re-election after being dismissed, Trump received a strong partisan welcome to the House of Representatives, with some Republicans singing "Four more years,quot; while the Democrats remained silent.

"The enemies of the United States are fleeing, the fortunes of the United States are on the rise and the future of the United States is shining," Trump said. "In just three short years, we have destroyed the mentality of the American decline and rejected the reduction of the fate of the United States. We are advancing at a pace that was unimaginable a short time ago and we will never return!"

Establishing a criterion for success and then stating that he overcame it, Trump went from an inaugural speech that denounced the "American carnage,quot; to exalt the "Great American return, claiming credit for the nation's economic success as a main reason for a second mandate,quot;. .

Republican members of Congress applauded almost every sentence in Trump's speech, often jumping to cheer him up.

The only suspense concerned whether he would address the charges of political trial against him.

In the nationally televised speech, Trump was speaking from the House of Representatives, on the opposite side of the Capitol from where the Senate was expected one day later to absolve him largely following the lines of the party.

Trump aimed to spend the first part of his speech highlighting the strength of the economy, including low unemployment, highlighting how it has helped manual workers and the middle class, although the period of growth began under its predecessor, Barack Obama.

Trump arrives on the podium to deliver his speech on the state of the Union in a joint session of the United States Congress in the House of the Chamber (Leah Millis / Reuters)

What Trump calls an unprecedented boom is, according to many measures, not so different from the solid economy he inherited from Obama. Economic growth was 2.3 percent in 2019, matching the average pace since the Great Recession ended a decade ago in the first year of Obama's eight-year presidency. Trump had promised much louder.

The impeachment process

The president of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, who has presided in the Senate only the third trial of political trial in the history of the nation, was present Tuesday night, this time in his most usual seat at the hearing. Trump appeared before the same legislators who voted to remove him from office, and those who are expected to be acquitted when the Senate trial ends.

On his shoulder, visible in almost all camera shots, was the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, a frequent thorn next to Trump who authorized the political trial procedures that accused the president of abusing the power of his office to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political enemy. Pelosi created a viral image with his apparently sarcastic applause from the president a year ago. When Trump entered the chamber this time, he did not take his outstretched hand, but it was not clear if he had seen his gesture. Later, when the Republicans cheered, she remained in her seat.

The vice president of the United States, Mike Pence, and the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, observe during the speech of the State of the Union of Trump (Doug Mills / Reuters)

Trump was looking at some of the Democrats who have been competing to take his job, although it was not clear if he would weigh up the confusion in Iowa, where the results of Monday's initial fighting were delayed.

Trump spent the hours before his speech hidden in the White House, organizing network anchors for lunch while working on the final drafts of the address. He entered a streak at the time, with his acquittal of impending political trial, his approval numbers of work rising and Wall Street seemed strong. The aides minimized the possibility of using the address to avenge the accusation.

"I think this has lasted too long and I think if you look at the ratings, the American people are downright bored," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told Fox News early Tuesday.

In the closest historical comparison, Bill Clinton did not mention his recent political trial when he delivered his State of the Union in 1999. In his speech a year ago, Trump remained in the message, not to mention how Pelosi had originally disinvited him. the speech during the longest government shutdown in the history of the nation.

While the White House said the president would have a message of unity, he devoted time to issues that created a great division and resonated on his political base. He attacked the proposals of medical attention of the Democrats for being too intrusive and again highlighted his distinctive problem: immigration: breaking the kilometers of border wall that have been built.

"The United States of America should be a sanctuary for law-abiding Americans, not criminal aliens!" Trump said, referring to the municipalities that limit cooperation with immigration officials. "My administration has undertaken an unprecedented effort to secure the southern border of the United States."