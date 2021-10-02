Trump asks Florida judge to force Twitter to restart his account – Bloomberg News

Article content

Former U.S. President Donald Trump asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to reinstate his account, Bloomberg News reported late on Friday.

In July Trump sued https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-says-he-is-suing-facebook-twitter-google-claiming-bias-2021-07-07 Twitter, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, as well as their chief executives, alleging they unlawfully silence conservative viewpoints.

Trump’s request for a preliminary injunction against Twitter was filed late on Friday in Miami, claiming the social media company canceled his account in January under pressure from his political rivals in Congress, the report https://bloom.bg/3B1Xu2I said.