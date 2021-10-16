Truly decentralized finance will be beyond siloed blockchains By Cointelegraph





“Yahoo users will not be able to interact via mail with Google (NASDAQ:) email (Gmail) users,” — If tomorrow’s headlines sounded like this, the earth would come to a halt. This headline shall never see the light for all the right reasons. However, blockchain tech and its favorite son, decentralized finance (DeFi), are heading towards this rabbit hole.

Siloed blockchains with no window for external communication are dominating the nascent space. Interconnectivity is elementary and synonymous with the primitive human quality of being social. From the days of the barter system, transfer and exchange have been the two core practices on which the world has been built.

Jared Moore is the director of marketing at Sifchain, the omnichain solution for decentralized exchanges. Jared has extensive experience in the crypto space, especially with exchanges.

