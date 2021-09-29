Truecaller sets IPO price range at 44-56 SEK

Article content

STOCKHOLM — Swedish mobile phone directory and caller identification service Truecaller on Wednesday said the price range for its planned listing of Class B shares would be between 44 Swedish crowns and 56 crowns.

Based on the pricing range, the company would have a market valuation between $1.9 billion to $2.4 billion after completion of the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The company would start trading on Oct. 8 under the trading symbol “TRUE.”

Truecaller counts Sequoia, Atomico, OpenOcean and Kleiner Perkins among its investors, and more than 10% of the company is owned by its employees. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Sandra Maler)