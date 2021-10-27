True Thompson & Brother Prince Pose Together For Cute New Pics – Hollywood Life

Tristan Thompson took to Instagram to share two new adorable photos of his four-year-old son Prince and three-year-old daughter True standing in front of arcade games while posing with their best smiles.

Tristan Thompson, 30, is sharing two snapshots of his “everything.” The NBA star posted pics of his son Prince, 4, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig, and daughter True, 3, whom he shares with ex Khloe Kardashian, standing in front of what appeared to be arcade-like games on Oct. 26. The adorable tots looked so grown up while beside each other and wore casual outfits, including an oversized gray sweatshirt and pink and white sneakers for True and a black hoodie, black pants, and black and white checkered slip-ons for Prince.

“Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore #MyEverything❤️❤️,” Tristan sweetly wrote in the caption for the post. It was met with a lot of responses, including one from Khloe, who adored the photos. “They are so beautiful and sweet!!!! So so blessed!!! What angels! ❤️,” she exclaimed.

Some other followers called them “twins” and one called Tristan and the kids “gorgeous.” Many more left heart emojis.

Tristan’s latest pic of his two children comes after he raved over Khloe’s Health magazine cover on Instagram just three weeks ago. “Wow!! You are so motivational Koko! So proud of your hard work and dedication to your healthcare and fitness. Abs of steel!! BRB I need to do some sit ups,” he responded to a post that showed the epic cover photo.

Although Tristan and Khloe aren’t romantically together anymore, they still support each other and often come together for True. The mom and dad meet up to take the cutie to dance class and other places and always appear comfortable and happy together. They split in June but “are in a really good place right now,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told us in Sept.

“They’re totally friendly, and they talk, text, etc., all the time,” the insider continued. “It took some time to patch things up between them, but in all honesty, Khloe has a heart of gold and doesn’t have the time or energy to put into holding onto grudges.”