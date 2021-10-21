Trudeau government planning new targeted aid for businesses as broad support ends this week

New programs will cost a total of $7.9 billion between Oct. 24 and May 7, 2022

OTTAWA — Canada will not extend existing broad-based COVID-19 support programs for companies and individuals when they expire on Saturday because the economy is recovering well, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday.

Instead, Ottawa will introduce more targeted and less expensive measures to help particularly hard-hit sectors such as the tourism industry.

These new programs will cost a total of $7.9 billion (US$6.4 billion) between Oct. 24 and May 7, 2022, compared with the $289 billion Canada has already spent, Freeland said.

“Our economy is rebounding, and we are winning the fight against COVID,” she told reporters.

For the next few months, Ottawa will help hotels, restaurants and travel agencies that are still facing public health restrictions. It will also help cover the rent costs of employers who can show they have faced deep, enduring losses.

A third program is for companies which might suffer in case there are more lockdowns.