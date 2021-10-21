Trudeau Government Ending Broad Covid Income Supports This Month

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced the Canadian government will allow its key income support programs for individuals and businesses to expire this week as planned, while introducing new targeted aid to help the hardest hit industries.

At a press conference alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, Freeland said the government will wind down its marquee Canada Recovery Benefit, its wage subsidy and other programs as of Oct. 23. A subsidy to business supporting the hiring of new workers will remain until May 7, and new programs will be launched for tourism businesses and other sectors, as well as individuals, that could be affected by lockdowns.

Freeland said the new and extended funding through early May will cost C$7.4 billion ($6 billion), versus C$289 billion spent so far on all income support programs.

“Our support needs to be more narrow, more targeted, and less expensive,” Freeland said.

