Truck maker AB Volvo core profit beats forecast By Reuters

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish truck maker AB Volvo reported third-quarter core earnings above market expectations on Thursday and said demand was strong in most markets.
Adjusted operating profit at the maker of trucks, construction equipment, buses and engines rose to 9.40 billion Swedish crowns ($1.09 billion) from 7.22 billion a year ago, beating the 8.87 billion seen by analysts according to Refinitiv data.
($1 = 8.5917 Swedish crowns)
