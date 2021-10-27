Tropicana Set To Release Limited Edition Toothpaste That Doesn’t Ruin The Taste Of Orange Juice

Okay #Roomies, picture this: you wake up for work and proceed with your normal morning routine. You shower, brush your teeth, get dressed and grab your breakfast sandwich and orange juice to go. You take a sip of that good ol’ Tropicana and it tastes…normal. Well, the popular orange juice brand says its new line of toothpaste is going to make that a reality for y’all.

The experts at Tropicana recently announced they have come up with a way for OJ lovers to indulge after brushing their teeth without having any bitter aftertaste. Experts say Tropicana’s new toothpaste, set to release on Nov. 1st, doesn’t include an ingredient called sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) which is responsible for the not so nice taste.

“We worked closely with research and development partner Dynamic Blending Specialists to bring this toothpaste to life, from the initial concept to product development, production, and finally reality,” a Tropicana spokesperson said.

SLS is a cleaning agent found in most brands of toothpastes. The active ingredients in SLS combined with those in OJ just do not mix, which is what Tropicana has been working to resolve.

“Tropicana Toothpaste is different from other toothpaste because it was specifically designed to protect the delicious taste of orange juice. It does not include sodium laurel sulfate (SLS) as an ingredient, a cleaning agent prevalent in toothpaste that contributes to the bitter aftertaste from brushing your teeth with toothpaste and then drinking OJ.”

It’s unclear where the toothpaste will be available for purchase by Tropicana wrote “consumers are encouraged to comment on Tropicana’s Instagram page and may just receive a fresh surprise.”

