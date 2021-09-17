Tropical Storm Odette forms off U.S. mid-Atlantic coast -NHC By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

(Reuters) – Tropical Storm Odette has formed off the U.S. mid-Atlantic coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Friday.

Odette is located about 325 miles (525 km) south-southwest of Nantucket, Massachusetts , packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Odette is expected to become a strong post-tropical low by Saturday night.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR