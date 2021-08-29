Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Tropical depression Ten is expected to intensify into a tropical storm on Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said late on Saturday.

The depression is now about 785 miles (1265 kilometer) east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km per hour). (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)