TRON Foundation and Valkyrie Investment Launches Valkyrie TRON Trust By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
TRON Foundation and Valkyrie Investment Launches Valkyrie TRON Trust
  • TRON Foundation and Valkyrie Investment have partnered to launch Valkyrie TRON Trust in the US.
  • The Valkyrie TRON Trust will start working with an initial amount of $55 million.
  • This will help it to file for listing in the US in 2022.

TRON Foundation has excitedly announced the launch of a blockchain-based protocol Valkyrie TRON Trust with its strategic partner Valkyrie Investments. To clarify, the launch of the Valkyrie TRON Trust is the first of its kind in the US.

The Valkyrie TRON Trust is the first institutional-grade fund offering worldwide within the TRON ecosystem. As per the report, the Valkyrie TRON Trust would commence working with an initial amount of $55 million in AUM.

To add on, the Valkyrie TRON Trust would specifically start with the allocated $55 million with an intention to attract listing opportunities in the US in 2022.

Commenting on the matter…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR