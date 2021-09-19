TRON Foundation and Valkyrie Investment Launches Valkyrie TRON Trust By CoinQuora

TRON Foundation and Valkyrie Investment Launches Valkyrie TRON Trust



TRON Foundation and Valkyrie Investment have partnered to launch Valkyrie TRON Trust in the US.

The Valkyrie TRON Trust will start working with an initial amount of $55 million.

This will help it to file for listing in the US in 2022.

TRON Foundation has excitedly announced the launch of a blockchain-based protocol Valkyrie TRON Trust with its strategic partner Valkyrie Investments. To clarify, the launch of the Valkyrie TRON Trust is the first of its kind in the US.

The Valkyrie TRON Trust is the first institutional-grade fund offering worldwide within the TRON ecosystem. As per the report, the Valkyrie TRON Trust would commence working with an initial amount of $55 million in AUM.

To add on, the Valkyrie TRON Trust would specifically start with the allocated $55 million with an intention to attract listing opportunities in the US in 2022.

