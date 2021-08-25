TRON and Shopping.io Come Together to Enable TRX for E-commerce By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

TRON and Shopping.io Come Together to Enable TRX for E-commerce
  • TRON and Shopping.io are partnering up to enable TRX for E-commerce.
  • TRX holders can use them on Shopping.io to buy all kinds of everyday items.
  • The partnership marks another milestone in adding real value to cryptocurrencies.

Leading blockchain ecosystem TRON and Shopping.io are partnering up to enable TRX on the E-commerce shop for crypto holders. Starting today, TRON (TRX) holders can use their tokens on Shopping.io’s E-commerce platform to make Amazon (NASDAQ:), eBay (NASDAQ:), Walmart (NYSE:), and Etsy (NASDAQ:) purchases.

Users can now shop for everything from electronics to novelty pieces from a variety of different sellers, with their TRX. The two have also launched a special offer especially to introduce the collab. TRX holders will now receive a 2% discount on all items they purchase. This offer will last for two weeks, starting August 25, 2021.

In a series of important partnerships to solidify its name in the crypto space, Shopping.io also

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR