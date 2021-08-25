TRON and Shopping.io Come Together to Enable TRX for E-commerce By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

TRON and Shopping.io Come Together to Enable TRX for E-commerce



TRON and Shopping.io are partnering up to enable TRX for E-commerce.

TRX holders can use them on Shopping.io to buy all kinds of everyday items.

The partnership marks another milestone in adding real value to cryptocurrencies.

Leading blockchain ecosystem TRON and Shopping.io are partnering up to enable TRX on the E-commerce shop for crypto holders. Starting today, TRON (TRX) holders can use their tokens on Shopping.io’s E-commerce platform to make Amazon (NASDAQ:), eBay (NASDAQ:), Walmart (NYSE:), and Etsy (NASDAQ:) purchases.

Users can now shop for everything from electronics to novelty pieces from a variety of different sellers, with their TRX. The two have also launched a special offer especially to introduce the collab. TRX holders will now receive a 2% discount on all items they purchase. This offer will last for two weeks, starting August 25, 2021.

In a series of important partnerships to solidify its name in the crypto space, Shopping.io also

