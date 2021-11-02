Tristan Thompson Resembles Pop Smoke In Recent Video

Just as everyone is wrapping up Halloween and sharing their costumes online, today folks were trying to figure out if Tristan Thompson’s latest look was to pay homage to the late Pop Smoke. During an interview with the Sacramento Kings, Tristan’s appearance caught everyone off guard. Following Tristan’s video from a press conference that went viral, Pop Smoke’s name was trending on Twitter.

With Tristan’s tight cornrows, velour jacket, and square frames, it’s no denying the resemblance between the men. In the clip viewed by over 1.5 million people, one of the tweets read, “Thought I was looking at Pop Smoke for a second.” Although it’s been one year since the untimely passing of the Brooklyn rapper, his legacy continues through his music. That isn’t the only reason Pop’s name is still relevant as the world waits to see if the people responsible for this death will be headed to jail.

As we reported last month, 19-year old Corey Walker and his attorney Christopher Darden appeared before a judge with a motion to dismiss several charges, including murder with the special circumstance that occurred during a robbery and burglary. Corey is one of four suspects arrested in connection to Pop’s murder, with the other suspects being minors during the incident.

Attorney Darden also argued that there is no evidence that the defendant had any prior criminal experience with his co-suspects or that he knew any one of them was particularly violent or inclined to shoot and kill the victim. Right now, we will have to wait to see what the prosecution decides to do when the judge decides at Corey Walker’s next hearing, which is slated for early December.

