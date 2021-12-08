Tristan Thompson Files Gag Order On Maralee Nichols – Hollywood Life

Tristan Thompson filed an emergency motion gag order to prohibit Maralee Nichols from speaking publicly about their paternity lawsuit.

Tristan Thompson filed a gag order to prevent Maralee Nichols from speaking out publicly about their paternity lawsuit. The NBA player, 30, filed the emergency motion in Harris County, Texas in early November to prohibit each party from “distributing or disseminating to any other individual and/or media” details pertaining to the suit, per court docs obtained by HollywoodLife.

In the documents, Tristan accused Maralee of “leaking information” about the paternity suit to media and tabloids, calling it a “flagrant and callous disregard for this Court’s authority and with malicious intent toward.” The docs also accused the personal trainer of filing the paternity suit to “try to achieve some sort of notoriety and gain for herself.”

Maralee filed the paternity suit in Los Angeles last week and requested child support and other birth expenses. In the suit, Tristan admitted to sleeping with the trainer, but cast doubt over whether he was the father of her child, a baby boy she gave birth to on Dec. 3.

“Petitioner does not know when conception took place and concedes that conception may have took place in March or April 2021,” the suit stated, with Tristan adding, “I do not know if the claims that I am the father of her child are supported by facts.”

The athlete agreed to a DNA test in Texas, citing it as the only place they had sex, while Maralee alleged that they had a “five month” relationship that also spanned California. HL previously reached out to Tristan’s rep and lawyer for comment, but has yet to hear back.

At the time of the possible conception of the baby and relationship, Tristan was dating Khloé Kardashian, whom he shares daughter True, 3, with. The on-again, off-again couple last split in June after an on-again, off-again relationship that began in 2016.

As the paternity suit continues to play out, a source revealed exclusively to HL that Khloé is “saddened” by the possibility that her ex had been unfaithful during their relationship. “Khloé is done with Tristan,” the source said.

“He is going to be allowed to have a lifelong relationship with his daughter True,” the source continued. “She is not going to prevent him from doing this, but as far as she is concerned, she will never get back together with him — not after this.”