Tristan Thompson Files An Emergency Petition To Prevent Himself & The Woman Who Alleges He Fathered Her Child From Speaking Out About The Case

The saga continues! Tristan Thompson is doing everything in his power to prevent Maralee Nicholas, the Texas woman who allegedly just gave birth to his child, from speaking out. According to TMZ, Tristan filed an emergency petition today in Harris County, TX, asking the judge to issue a gag order, which would prevent both of them from talking out about the case.

Tristan claims Maralee has already violated a confidentiality order the judge orally granted earlier after she sued him over paternity. According to court documents, reports show that Tristan claims Maralee has been doing interviews and leaked personal info. In addition, he claims she was spreading what he considers to be blatant lies about himself and his family.

Tristan also claims certain Snapchat messages shared by Maralee were fabricated. As we previously reported, Tristan allegedly sent her a message which read, “You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. Won’t [sic] be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong.” The message continued, “You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support, it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed. It’s Texas, so it will be only a couple hundred dollars.”

The NBA baller isn’t playing any games with Maralee. He wants a judge to also force her to pay a $30k bond to ensure she has money in case she breaks the confidentiality order. So far, Maralee, who gave birth to a baby boy on December 3rd, has kept quiet since the news broke. Although she remains active on her social media accounts, she has let everyone know that several fake pages are impersonating her. Roommates, drop a comment below and tell us your thoughts about Tristan’s newest scandal!

