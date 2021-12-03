Tristan Thompson Expecting 3rd Child With Texas Trainer: Report – Hollywood Life

A pregnant personal trainer from Texas claims that Tristan Thompson is the father of her expected child, and in court docs, he admitted to sleeping with the 31-year-old.

Tristan Thompson, 30, is allegedly expanding his family. The NBA superstar is rumored to be expecting his third child with Maralee Nichols, a 31-year-old personal trainer from Texas, according to the Daily Mail. Maralee is currently pregnant with a baby boy, due Dec. 3, and she claims that Tristan is the father. In court documents, obtained by Daily Mail, Tristan admitted to sleeping with Maralee in March, but did not explicitly confirm whether he’s her baby’s father. HollywoodLife has reached out to Tristan’s rep for comment.

Photos of Maralee fully pregnant have been published by Daily Mail. Court documents, which were published by DM, also confirm that Marilyn and Tristan hooked up during his 30th birthday celebrations in March, at which point he was still dating Khloe Kardashian. Tristan admitted in the court docs to having sex with Maralee several times at a hotel following the party.

“When we got to my hotel room, we immediately had sexual intercourse,” Tristan said in the court filing, according to the docs obtained by DM. “Petitioner [Maralee] initiated our sexual contact and never objected to our having sexual intercourse. She was very awake and conscious and did not exhibit any signs that she was other than a willing participant in our sexual activities.”

Tristan reportedly stated in the docs that he wants to take a paternity test, as well. In her court documents, Maralee is reportedly asking for child support from Tristan, according to Daily Mail. If this report is indeed true, then Tristan is about to become a father-of-three. Tristan is already a father to son Prince, 4, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig, 30, and daughter True, 3, whom he shares with on-again, off-again girlfriend Khloe.

The NBA star’s latest split from True’s mom Khloe came in June. Tristan and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum were actively co-parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic and had even made plans to have a second child via surrogacy. The final season of KUWTK documented the pair’s process of freezing embryos to prepare to expand their family.

During the KUWTK reunion in June, Khloe confirmed that she and Tristan were back together following his Jan. 2019 cheating scandal. “We just really became genuine, great friends with one another and great co-parents,” Khloe explained. “He’s a great dad. It was just this natural progression. I’m not saying it’s what I would encourage other people to do, it’s just what naturally happened for him and I.”

Just a day later, news broke that it was over between the pair following a new batch of cheating allegations, which were never confirmed by Khloe or Tristan themselves. However, when the reunion was taped, Khloe was unaware of the rumors. “Khloe was being honest about the status of their relationship at the time of the reunion taping,” a source told HollywoodLife exclusively. Khloe has yet to comment on the latest reported baby news, but HollywoodLife has reached out to her rep for comment.