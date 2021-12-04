Tristan Thompson Allegedly Sent Threatening Text Messages To The Woman Accusing Him Of Fathering Her Child—She Also Reportedly Just Gave Birth To A Baby Boy

Roommates, according to reports, Tristan Thompson allegedly sent threatening text messages to woman who claims she is pregnant with his third child. In the messages that were obtained as part of her paternity lawsuit, Tristan Thompson allegedly tells Maralee Nichols that she should take the $75,000 he’s offering her because she won’t get anything more after he retires at the end of the season. He also appears to state that he has no plans to be part of the child’s life.

Tristan Thompson’s alleged text messages to Nichols, read as follows:

“You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. Won’t be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong. You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed. It’s Texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed.

All you will have is a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month.”

Meanwhile, following the release of the text messages, it was also widely reported that Maralee Nichols gave birth just a few hours later. Apparently, she is now the mother to a brand new baby boy—and Tristan is allegedly demanding an immediate DNA test.

As we previously reported, Nichols claims that she and Tristan Thompson conceived the baby back in March during his birthday celebration in Houston, while also alleging that she was involved with him at least five months prior to his birthday.

