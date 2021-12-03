Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Tristan Thompson Allegedly Expecting Third Child - Up News Info
Tristan Thompson Allegedly Expecting Third Child

by Bradly Lamb
Tristan Thompson is allegedly expecting his third child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.


George Pimentel / Getty Images

According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Page Six, Us Weekly, and In Touch, Maralee is currently suing Tristan for child support. It’s been reported that the baby is due any day now, and that the pair are disputing in court how long their relationship took place.


George Pimentel / Getty Images

Tristan’s team are allegedly saying that the fling was brief, Maralee’s team are alleging that it went on for five months before the baby was conceived. 

This baby would be Tristan’s third child — he shares a 5-year-old son with his ex Jordan Craig and a 3-year-old with Khloé Kardashian.


Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Klutch Sports G

The baby was reportedly conceived during Tristan’s 30th birthday celebrations in March. It was during this time that Tristan and Khloé were reported to be back together after their 2019 split that followed numerous cheating scandals. Khloé dedicated a birthday Instagram post to him where she wrote, “The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before.” Reports of their split then emerged in June following more cheating rumors.

We’ll keep you posted if Tristan comments on the reports.

