Tristan Thompson Allegedly Expecting Third Child

The baby was reportedly conceived during Tristan’s 30th birthday celebrations in March. It was during this time that Tristan and Khloé were reported to be back together after their 2019 split that followed numerous cheating scandals. Khloé dedicated a birthday Instagram post to him where she wrote, “The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before.” Reports of their split then emerged in June following more cheating rumors.